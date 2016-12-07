Electoral Revolution

Donald Trump is unfit to be president. Absurdly, unbelievably unfit. He is the definition of a demagogue—someone who seeks support by appealing to prejudices rather than rational argument. Luckily, our Founding Fathers planned for this. With the Electoral College, they essentially built a fail-safe into the constitution.

By voting their conscience, electors can protect the citizens of this country from the demagogue our Founding Fathers warned us about. Call it what you want—faithless electors, faithful electors, conscientious electors or Hamilton electors—these are the people who can save us.

Elector votes are anonymous, so those granted this power need not worry about facing repercussions. Also, no elector in history has ever been prosecuted for failing to vote as pledged. This is not an insurmountable task.

In order to make this happen, concerned citizens must make their case to the electors. Participation in government isn’t only for Election Day. There are several ways to help. Sign the petition at www.electoralcollegepetition.com and the many other similar petitions floating around. If you happen to know one of the electors personally, or know someone who does, arrange a meeting to discuss your concerns and wishes.

Contact information for all electors in red states can be found at www.makedemocracymatter.org and elsewhere. Call their offices, send letters and emails to plead your case politely. Most importantly, encourage electors to encourage their colleagues to reconsider what their pledge to the American people really means.

Finally, spread the word to everyone you know that the election is not over until electors vote on Dec. 19.

This is not about politics. It is about humanity. It is about our future. I encourage all readers to do their part to prevent a dangerously unqualified individual from holding the highest office in this country.

Make no mistake—the majority of Americans do not want this man to be president. The Founding Fathers would not only approve of taking action, they would insist.

—John Garfield