Election Comes To Life At MHS

Massapequa High School students have been talking about the presidential election in their classes for the past year, and on Sept. 27, they got a look at the media’s role in the campaign.

The C-SPAN bus, a mobile studio and interactive classroom, came to the school a day after it was at Hofstra University for the debate. Students were able to explore the facility, which includes televisions, computers, cameras and interactive touchscreens. Doug Hemmig, a representative from C-SPAN, spoked to them about the network’s role in covering the federal government, its use of social media and how the bus is used to conduct interviews.

To help students understand government at the local level, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano also visited and talked to students about the services the county provides.

“I think it’s great that C-SPAN took some time out of following the candidates around to come to Massapequa High School,” said Brian Trapani, the curriculum associate for social studies. “I want students to see what C-SPAN tries to do to present our government in an objective, non-biased way.”

Trapani said he hopes that the visit will encourage students to become active citizens now, and active members of the political process once they turn 18. Students throughout the district will participate in a mock online vote closer to Election Day.

The high school students were also encouraged to enter C-SPAN’s 2017 Student Cam contest, in which they can create a five-to-seven-minute video about the issue that is most important for the president and Congress to address in 2017.