East Lake Students Deliver Joy

The holiday spirit is alive with students at East Lake Elementary School, who have found numerous ways to spread cheer and good will.

Students have been donating small items for the Tiny Toys Giving Tree, created in honor of a former sixth-grade teacher. The children bring in small toys such as cars, stuffed animals and travel size games, which get delivered to St. Charles Hospice Center for children who are visiting family members there.

The giving tree was created five years ago in honor of Renee McDonald, an East Lake teacher who lost her battle with brain cancer and had two young boys at the time. Sixth-grade teacher Kari Szabo runs the collection drive and said children donate several hundred toys each year.

The Student Council organized a toy drive to benefit the John Theissen Children’s Foundation, which supports sick and underprivileged children. Students were asked to donate new, unwrapped toys. This year’s motto was “Give a Toy and Spread Joy.”

Students Against Destructive Decisions took part in Postcards for Pati

ents through the Postcard Pick-Me-Up Program. Members of the SADD club wrote more than 400 letters to children and adults who are in the hospital during the holiday season. The postcards included pictures, poems and well wishes.

“I am so proud of our teachers and students for their generosity, kindness, and compassion,” said assistant principal Bryan Piotrowski. “These programs not only make a difference in the community, but also build important values in our students.”