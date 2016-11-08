East Lake Students Commit To Healthy Lifestyles

East Lake Elementary School students in the Massapequa School District pledged to make good choices during Red Ribbon Week, which was celebrated nationwide from Oct. 24-28.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation and this year’s theme was “YOLO: Be Drug Free #YouOnlyLiveOnce.” All students received Red Ribbon Week bracelets, pencils and stickers.

The campaign kicked off with an assembly, “Corey the Dribbler,” which focused on determination, goal setting, respect and healthy choices. Every class saw a YouTube video of Assistant Principal Bryan Piotrowski reading “The Red Ribbon” by John Lasne. Teachers then had a discussion with students about what they learned from the book and about making good choices.

Students completed “I will stay healthy by…” activity sheets which were hung in the hallways. On the same day that children and staff members were all encouraged to wear red, each class signed a pledge that related to this year’s theme. Members of East Lake’s Students Against Destruction Decisions Chapter used red ribbons to spell out “Strive” on the fence outside the school.

“Red Ribbon Week provides us with an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to living a healthy and drug-free lifestyle,” Mr. Piotrowski said. “Our school is dedicated to education that supports making good decisions and showing our intolerance for drugs in our schools and community.”