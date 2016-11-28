Oyster Bay Town Councilman Anthony D. Macagnone (right) recently attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony for Nicolas Gerard Placa of Boy Scout Troop 691, Seaford/Massapequa Theodore Roosevelt Council, which was held at the Maria Regina Church in Seaford. Eagle Scout is the highest honor a Boy Scout can achieve after completing hours of community service and attaining numerous merit badges. Councilman Macagnone was joined by Nicolas’ family in presenting Nicolas with a citation in recognition of his hard work.