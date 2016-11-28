Eagle Scout Court Of Honor Ceremony

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Anthony D. Macagnone (right) recently attended the Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony for Nicolas Gerard Placa of Boy Scout Troop 691, Seaford/Massapequa Theodore Roosevelt Council, which was held at the Maria Regina Church in Seaford. Eagle Scout is the highest honor a Boy Scout can achieve after completing hours of community service and attaining numerous merit badges. Councilman Macagnone was joined by Nicolas’ family in presenting Nicolas with a citation in recognition of his hard work.adm-boy-scout-troop-691-of-seaford-and-massapequa-theodore-roosevelt-council-eagle-scout-court-of-honor-for-nicolas-gerard-placa

