Dull From Shock

Thank you for pointing out one of the biggest disasters in America’s last 35 years…the dissolution of news reportage (Shock Value, Sept. 7-13). The prime-time news “reporting” on channels 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, and 11, is absolutely laughable as is much of the cable news reporting. If I want to find out about anything going on in the world, I find it better to watch the “Beeb” (BBC), as it is far more thorough and less titillating. What a sad loss for our populace. We’re mere sound-bite addicts now.

—John Thompson