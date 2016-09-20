DogFest Walk ‘n Roll Is This Weekend

It’s a tail-waggin’ good time you won’t want to miss. Canine Companions DogFest Walk ‘n Roll raises money for Canine Companions for Independence assistance dogs to help people with disabilities.

Enjoy Snoopy’s canine costume parade, family-friendly activities, raffles, games, and goodies for both you and your pet from local vendors. Enjoy the festivities and walk with your dog at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m

For more information, contact John Bentzinger at jbentzinger@cci.org or 516-330-6457 or visit www.cci.org/dogfestlongisland