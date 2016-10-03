Dog Struck and Killed – $2000 Reward

A dog named Peanut wandered into the Center Lane Levittown and was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

The Nassau County Police Second Squad is investigating a Leaving the Scene of an Accident that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, at 4 p.m. in Levittown.

According to detectives, a 66 year old female victim was walking her Yorkie, Peanut with an extender leash northbound on Center Lane, when Peanut wandered into the roadway and was struck and killed. The driver of a blue Chrysler Pacifica stopped the vehicle for only a moment and then left the scene without rendering aid or identifying him or herself.

The Nassau County SPCA is offering this reward with the hope that someone will come forward and identify whomever struck and killed Peanut.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Second Squad at 516-573-6253. All callers will remain anonymous.

Remember If You See Cruelty – Report It.

Call the Animal Cruelty Stoppers Hotline 516-THE-SPCA. All calls will be kept confidential.