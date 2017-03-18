Detective Brian Moore Benefit March 29

Detective Brian Moore benefit to be held Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Mulcahy’s, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh. Brian Moore was an NYPD Detective who died in the line of duty on May 4, 2015.

There will be an open bar, buffet, raffles and an auction. Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti will perform, as well as The Joseph Saladino Band.

The event costs $85 to attend. All proceeds go to the The Brian Moore Memorial Fund.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Click here to reserve tickets.