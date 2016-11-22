Cub Scout Pack 590 Provides Food For Families

Oyster Bay Councilman Joseph G. Pinto (second from right) and Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. (right) recently visited Lockhart E lementary School in Massapequa where Cub Scout Pack 590 of Massapequa, joined with the YES Community Center to collect Thanksgiving food baskets, for Massapequa families in need. Councilman Pinto and Town Clerk Altadonna commended the members and leaders of the YES Community Center and Cub Scout Pack 590 for their kindness and compassion that will bring joy to families this Thanksgiving.