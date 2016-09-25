Community Holds Free Naloxone Training Program

Senator Michael Venditto in partnership with YES Community Counseling Center and Massapequa Takes Action Coalition recently held a free Naloxone (Narcan) training program at the Massapequa Bar Harbour Library. Participants learned how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and administer the lifesaving antidote Narcan.

“Heroin and prescription drug abuse are affecting individuals, families and communities across Long Island and New York state,” said Venditto. “I have worked alongside my Senate and Assembly colleagues in putting forth legislation that will provide various treatment and recovery options, insurance coverage for addiction services and treatment, as well as offer free educational programs. Also, I continue working together with local elected officials, community representatives and substance abuse agencies to offer residents free programs like Naloxone training and substance abuse awareness in order to help fight this deadly epidemic and save lives.”

Recently, New York state passed comprehensive legislation designed to proactively break the cycle of heroin and opioid abuse by improving prevention efforts, increasing access to treatment, expanding recovery options and providing greater resources to law enforcement to aid in combating this crisis. This multi-prong approach will help municipalities combat substance abuse at the most local level…offering hope and solutions for all of our communities.

“I have been very fortunate to work with Senator Venditto achieving some of the milestones to protect young people and families from the scourge of heroin and opioid abuse. I applaud this opportunity to train people how to use the lifesaving tool, Narcan,” said Saladino. “We will continue to pass laws and change policies to help and protect the public from addiction and open the road to recovery. Senator Venditto and I have a great working relationship and together we are making a difference. I am very proud of that.”

For more information, please call Senator Venditto’s office at 516-882-0630.

—Submitted by the office of Senator Venditto