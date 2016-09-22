Class Is In Session

Nearly 7,000 students in the Massapequa School District headed back to the classroom with new backpacks, school supplies and a new focus on learning. Students in grades one through 12 returned on Sept. 6, while kindergartners, in keeping with Massapequa tradition, started the following day.

Students greeted each other with hugs and high-fives as parents snapped photos to capture their children’s first-day moments. Students said they looked forward to settling into their new classrooms, meeting their teachers, reuniting with friends and, most importantly, learning.

“It’s wonderful to see our schools buzzing with excitement as we welcome back our students and staff,” said Superintendent Lucille Iconis. “Everyone is filled with anticipation and hope for success, and, in working with our parents and our community, we look forward to achieving that success for all students with the vast array of opportunities and support our district has to offer.”

The district started the year with 51 new staff members, a reorganized administrative staff and new security vestibules in each building to provide an extra layer of safety. New programs include third-grade Spanish, MakerSpaces for fourth- through sixth-graders with tools such as 3-D printers, and expanded high school course offerings including Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone, AP Computer Science Principles and Mandarin Chinese 4.

Members of the Class of 2029 settled into their classrooms for the first time on Sept. 7 and were greeted warmly by their teachers.

“I love making new friends,” said Birch Lane kindergarten teacher Tara Mathers, who has made hundreds of “best friends” in her 15 years in the district.

Parents of kindergartners stayed for the Boo Hoo Breakfast after sending their little ones off to school. For parents looking to take an active role in their child’s education, the first few weeks of the school year are filled with back-to-school nights and PTA meetings.