Child Care Council Of Nassau, Inc. Welcomes Massapequa Resident To Board Of Directors

“The Child Care Council of Nassau has a long history of advocating for the child care rights of families living and working in Nassau County,” said Jan Barbieri, Executive Director of CCCN. “We are confident our new candidates will advance our cause for quality child care with their expertise and knowledge drawing from their professional backgrounds, which vary from education, health care, and public relations.”

The following Nominee and Massapequa resident was voted onto the Board of Directors at the 2016-17 Annual Meeting on Sept. 28.

As a marketing professional, Doreen Motton has assisted dozens of companies in implementing creative strategies to engage customers, as well as developing social media initiatives to provide efficient communications. Motton has spent four decades as a sales and marketing professional, and she is a former Vice President of Marketing for Citigroup. Motton joins the Board of Directors of CCCN, where she will use her skills as a marketer to assist the Council in promoting their services to the community at large.

“We are excited to announce that seven new candidates for the Board have accepted our invitation to join,” said Chairperson Regina Farinaccio, “We look forward to bringing on these passionate individuals to continue carrying out our mission of supporting high-quality child care for all of Nassau County.”