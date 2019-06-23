Chiefs Lacrosse Conquers State Tourney

After dispatching their opponents on Long Island, the Massapequa boys lacrosse team traveled to Albany to conquer the entire state.

And that they did.

On Saturday, June 8, the Chiefs became Class A state champs with a routinely-easy 10-6 win over Fairport. Massapequa jumped out to a 3-1 first quarter lead and never looked back. Thomas Greenblatt was the offensive star with three goals and three assists. Nick Squicciarini was his usual stingy self in the goal with seven saves.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Chiefs made their way to the finals by outscoring Mamaroneck, 14-9. Squicciarini also had seven saves in the semifinal win, but the real story was the relentless Massapequa attack. Trailing 5-4 after two quarters, the Chiefs came out smoking in the third frame, outscoring Mamoroneck, 7-2 to seal the win. Colin Gleason had the game of his life, scoring six goals and handing out two assists to pace the attack. Sam Lutfi had five points and four goals and Greenblatt added four assists.

In between another championship season, Tom Radomski, longtime head coach, took time to talk with the Massapequa Observer.

“We have great team leadership.” Radomski said. “The players have been together for the past three to four years.”

Determined is the word to describe this year’s squad. The Chiefs won their third consecutive Nassau County Class B title. The last two years, however, Massapequa fell short in the county title game against a persistent Ward Melville squad. The Chiefs lost both games by 8-5 scores. This year, Massapequa was determined to earn a different outcome, which turned out to be the case. In the title game, the Chiefs came out running, defeating their nemesis, 11-5 to take the county title.

The secret to Massapequa’s success? Well, as the joke once had it: How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Answer: Practice, practice, practice. And for the Chiefs, practice sessions are intense, conjuring up the Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers of the 1960s or the Bear Bryant University of Alabama squads from that same era. Practice sessions were so thorough that the games were often a formality. The same is true with Radomski’s squad.

“We have fellows who play hard,” said Radomski. “We have great practices. We make the practices harder than the games. The team has great chemistry.”

Radomski has been head coach for 11 seasons. In that time, he has overseen the most successful lacrosse program on the island. School district officials hope the man stays right where he is.