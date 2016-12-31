Chiefs-inspired Mural Planned For Ames

A new mural will soon grace the halls of Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus following a schoolwide competition.

Ninth-grade Jaclyn Portogallo created the winning design. The school’s Shared Decision Making Committee, comprised of administrators, teachers, students and parents, looks at ways to beautify the school and decided to replenish a mural near the main entrance.

Students submitted designs based on the theme, “What does is mean to be a part of the Massapequa Chiefs family?” More than 50 entries were submitted and the committee chose the top 10. Students then voted online and selected Jaclyn’s design.

Her blue and gold mural incorporates the Chiefs logo and an acrostic using the word “chief” to highlight the school’s main principles — character, honesty, integrity, excellence and family. Jaclyn and fellow art students will begin painting the mural in the new year.

“We’re very enthusiastic and very excited about the student contribution to the school culture and climate,” said Tania Willman, the executive assistant to the principal. “Jaclyn did a beautiful job. We’re very proud of her work and all the students who made an effort to contribute.”