Chiefs Dig Pink

Oyster Bay Town Councilman Joseph G. Pinto and Town Clerk James Altadonna Jr. recently attended the Massapequa High School Chiefs Girls JV and Varsity Volleyball Team’s 9th Annual Dig Pink Event held at the Massapequa High School gym. As part of the event, the teams dedicated their home match in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds are donated to the Side-Out Foundation, which awards grants to medical research organizations dedicated to providing compassionate support to breast cancer patients and their families. Councilman Pinto and Town Clerk Altadonna are pictured with New York Assemblyman Joseph Saladino, New York Senator Michael Venditto, Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy and the players of the Dig Pink Event in celebrating another successful year of raising breast cancer awareness as well as providing an excellent volleyball game.