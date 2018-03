Chef Anthony Marengo invites the community to a meet-and-greet and food tasting event on March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Sizzlin’ Griddle.

The dinner will feature a variety of dishes from the menu and costs $10 per person.

The Sizzlin’ Griddle is located at the Peninsula Golf Club, 50 Nassau Rd., Massapequa.

For more information, call 516-325-6254.