Business News

The Massapequa Business Network recently enjoyed its fourth annual Holiday Spectacular Fair, sponsored by Dairy Queen Massapequa. It was held at the American Legion Post 1066 in Massapequa and there were more than 500 shoppers in attendance throughout the day, with 25 vendors representing local businesses. The event was a huge success and Massapequa Business Network raised $1,100 for YES Co

mmunity Counseling Center, a community-based, nonprofit organization that has been serving the residents of southeastern Nassau County since 1977. Some of the services they provide include school-based social work, counseling, drug/alcohol treatment, and a wide variety of other services.

Mark Wenzel, assistant director from YES were on hand to receive the check at the presentation.

Massapequa Business Network is a local business organization, whose mission is to promote, support and generate business for local merchants and small business owners. Founded in early 2013, it has grown to nearly 600 members throughout the area.

Find them on Facebook at Massapequa Business Network.

—Submitted by Robin Hepworth