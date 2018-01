Mayor Jeffrey P. Pravato and Village Trustees Tina Schiaffino and Richard Begandy attended the Brady Park Senior Center Annual Holiday Party.

Pictured front row, from left, are Joan Hundt, Tina Procia, Marianna DeMonte, Senior Center Director Michele Bartolo, Margo Moore, Josie Gianokos, Lena Mastrandrea. Back row, from left, are Mayor Jeffrey Pravato, Richard Grefig, Jeanette Silvestro, Carmela Kundrath, Trustees Tina Schiaffino and Richard Begandy.