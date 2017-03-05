Bowling Over Breast Cancer

The Maurer Foundation, founded by Dr. Virginia Maurer of Garden City, was proud to host more than 75 bowlers for their annual Pink Bowl event, which raised over $10,000.00 for breast health education here on Long Island. The eighth annual bowling fundraiser was held at Bowlmor Long Island in Melville.

The event was sponsored by Sperry Federal Credit Union based in Garden City Park. Nineteen teams of enthusiastic players braved the wintery mix of snow and sleet and heated up the lanes with their competitive spirit. A lively “Battle of the Banks” bowling competition ensued with four banks competing for bragging rights. The winning team was Branch Out, from Sperry FCU.

Receiving the award for the Best Male Bowler was Scott Alers from the Garden City office of Charles Schwab. Best Female Bowler was Minnie Nevins. The Charles Schwab team also took home the prize for the highest score of a nonbank team.

All bowling teams rose to the occasion in support and spirit. A 50/50 and gift basket raffle drew a large amount of attention, as did two Valentine themed baskets and tickets to a Rangers vs. Islanders game at Madison Square Garden.

“We are so grateful for the support of our generous sponsors and the community,” said Susan Samaroo, the foundation’s executive director. “It was great to see how the teams were invested in the day coming up with some creative team names, including I Can’t Believe it’s Not Gutter and Spare Me. Many groups showed their team pride by sporting matching shirts. Everyone showed up to celebrate and share our mission of the importance of breast health education.”