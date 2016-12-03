Book Club News

The Sunset Book Club of Massapequa recently held their monthly meeting at the local restaurant, Zona of Massapequa Park. The author of the November book pick, Baby Bailino, Dina Santorelli was in attendance to discuss the book and her writing experiences.

The Sunset Book Club is entering its 10th year of monthly meetings and discussions. Pictured from left: Kerry Sheskier, Kathy Way, Laura Gill, Debbie Greenblatt, Carol Phillips, Mary Jean O’Brien and Liz Levy. Center with book is author Dina Santorelli.