Board Of Ed Talks Carman Road, Future Goals

Massapequa School District residents passed a referendum by a vote of 707 to 99, on Oct. 18, authorizing the sale of the Carman Road School located at 1 Carman Road to BOCES for $9 million. The Carman Road building was built in 1955 and was used as an elementary school until 1975. In 1976, BOCES began leasing the building for the educational programs it offers severally disabled students.

The district took action to sub-divide the Carman Road parcel to retain the athletic fields, totaling 3.5 acres, for use by student athletic teams and community athletic organizations. However, Nassau County residents will need to vote on the purchase of the building by BOCES before the title can be transferred, with an expected vote date of February 2017. If passed, the transfer of the deed will occur by July 2017. The district will deposit the proceeds from the sale into a tax reduction reserve to be used over the course of 10 years to lower resident taxes.

During the Oct. 6 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Lucille Iconis presented the board’s goals for the 2016-17 school year. The three goals, which all include the overreaching goal of creating an exemplary program for Berner Middle School reconfigured to include the sixth grade, were described by Iconis as “more global in nature with several centering on innovation and the evolution of the academic program.”

The first goal centers on curriculum, instruction, assessment and technology, which supports the implementation of all K-12 districtwide practices and programs that would include new initiatives, to align with the Common Core Learning Standards to strengthen student achievement. It would also continue to provide professional development for the staff, create standards-based elementary report cards to better align to the standards, promote science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) opportunities to all students, and continue to promote the integration of technology to enhance creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking.

The next goal is to develop the 2017-18 budget while exercising fiscal responsibility by ensuring that district resources are used appropriately with a focus on cost effectiveness and long-term stability. Additionally, it will continue to advance the long range technology acquisition plan, facilitate the proposed sale of the Carman Road School, manage all bond and capital improvement projects and strengthen security protocols and procedures.

The final goal focuses on social and emotional learning that will continue to support involvement of staff, students, parents and community partners to maintain a safe, positive, respectful school climate. It continues to uphold the Dignity Act with particular attention to the appropriate use of social media, promote a safe, drug-free environment using school and community-based initiatives from coalitions such as MTA, YES Community Center and the Kiwanis Club to raise awareness of the dangers of substance abuse, offer opportunities that emphasize exercise and nutrition and promote activities for personal growth, self-esteem, responsible behavior, character building and responsible citizenship.

“We have a very strong district and we do many wonderful things here…these goals are lofty and will not be accomplished overnight but they will all be accomplished under my leadership,” said Iconis.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the district board room.