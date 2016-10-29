Blue Ribbon 5K Run/Walk Scheduled for November 13

Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia (second from left) attended The Greater Long Island Runners Club pre-publicity photo for the upcoming Blue Ribbon 5K Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer which is slated for Sunday, November 13, 2016 at the Syosset-Woodbury Community Park. All proceeds from the Blue Ribbon Run for Prostate Cancer will benefit support programs that aid in the early detection of prostate cancer. Complimentary on-site prostate screenings will be available at this event. Pictured above with Councilwoman Alesia (left to right) are Deepak Kapoor, M.D. (Past President of the Integrated Medical Foundation), Rhonda Samuel, M.A. (Executive Director of the Integrated Medical Foundation) and Linda Ottaviano (Executive Director GLIRC).