Birch Lane Toy Drive An Annual Success

Birch Lane Elementary School students have been in the giving spirit this month. Among the many charitable activities taking place throughout the Massapequa School District for the holidays has been a toy drive to benefit the John Theissen Children’s Foundation, which assists sick and underprivileged children.

The three-week toy drive is led by John Coyne’s fifth-grade class. Every day his “elves” go throughout the school and gather up the donations. More than 10,000 toys have been collected at Birch Lane since the drive began 12 years ago. Donations from community members are also accepted.

“It’s nice that we do this so the kids can have a happy holiday,” said fifth-grader Kellie Mulchinski.