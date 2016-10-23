Beauty On Broadway

This October is JC Nails and Spa’s four-year anniversary. The salon offe rs a full range of services and is terrific at helping people look and feel their very best. Married salon owners Gina and Tony (their American names) originally from Korea, not only work together but also run marathons together.

The wonderful staff at JC Nails are friendly, courteous and make everyone feel right at home. Along with the salon’s fourth anniversary celebration, more congratulations go to Tony on also becoming a United States citizen.

JC Nails and Spa is located at 647 Broadway in Massapequa.