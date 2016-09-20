Massapequa American Legion Family is continuing its baton twirling classes on Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Post 1066 located at 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa (directly north of the Massapequa LIRR Station). The Legion, the Auxiliary and the Sons have all sponsored and supported this program since it began in 1947.
Baton twirling is a great way to exercise, develop hand/eye coordination, learn to work as a team, improve memory, develop friendship that will last for years, represent the military—past and current—and most of all, have fun. All children, ages 4 to 18, are welcome and no experience is necessary.
Membership for ESTA (Eastern Seaboard Twirling Association) and AAU Insurance (Amateur Athletic Union) is $40 and batons are $23. Classes run September through July and classes for the 2016-17 year begin Sept. 26. Children will participate in local competitions and parades.
For information, call Kathleen Murphy at 516-795-4969 or email isdeirinnme72@yahoo.com. Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s of science degree in special education and is a certified and registered baton twirling instructor.