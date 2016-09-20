Massapequa American Legion Family is continuing its baton twirling classes on Monday evenings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Post 1066 located at 66 Veterans Blvd., Massapequa (directly north of the Massapequa LIRR Station). The Legion, the Auxiliary and the S ons have all sponsored and supported this program since it began in 1947.

Baton twirling is a great way to exercise, develop hand/eye coordination, learn to work as a team, improve memory, develop friendship that will last for years, represent the military—past and current—and most of all, have fun. All children, ages 4 to 18, are welcome and no experience is necessary.

Membership for ESTA (Eastern Seaboard Twirling Association) and AAU Insurance (Amateur Athletic Union) is $40 and batons are $23. Classes run September through July and classes for the 2016-17 year begin Sept. 26. Children will participate in local competitions and parades.

For information, call Kathleen Murphy at 516-795-4969 or email isdeirinnme72@yahoo.com. Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s of science degree in special education and is a certified and registered baton twirling instructor.