Averna’s Successor Announced

At a recent Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association (NSWCA) meeting sponsored by the Jericho Water District, the association elected a new board for the 2017 term, which runs through Dec. 31. Commissioners Anthony J. Cincotta, Thomas A. Abbate and James Asmus represented the Jericho Water District along with Superintendent Peter F. Logan.

It was announced that outgoing president Raymond J. Averna, of the Massapequa Water District, will be succeeded by Andrew N. Bader of the Plainview Water District. In addition to Bader, the newly elected NSWCA 2017 board also includes: First Vice President Vincent Abbatiello of Westbury Water District; Second Vice President Michael F. Rich II of Oyster Bay Water District; Secretary William Schuckmann of Hicksville Water District and Treasurer Kenneth P. Wenthen Jr. of West Hempstead Water District.

“Residents of Long Island have one of the greatest and most unique aquifer systems in the world, and the NSWCA is dedicated to preserving, conserving and utilizing it for the benefit of all communities,” President Bader stated. “Sustainability of this greatest natural resource will continue to be a top priority of the NSWCA in 2017. We intend to continue to reach out and, in some cases expand our reach, by educating the public regarding sustainability, conservation, water quality and water production. As always, our efforts will include scientific-based learning and full observance of all regulations for total governmental compliance.”

—Submitted by the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners Association