Athletes Score In Triathlon

Congratulations to athletes Paul Cutter, Christine Gayron, Lauren Smith, James Bebry and Walter Priestly, each of whom won an award in this year’s 30th annual Runner’s Edge-Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon on Aug. 27.

Cutter crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 8 seconds, earning him the first-place award in the highly competitive men’s 35-39 age group. Gayron took home the first-place award plaque in the women’s 35-39 age group, finishing the race in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 59 seconds. Smith scored in 1 hour, 22 minutes, 29 seconds to win the fourth-place award in the women’s 35-39 age group. Priestly came home with the third-place award in the Clydesdale Masters Weight Division with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 54 seconds. Bebry was the third place finisher in the Clydesdale Open Weight Division with a finishing time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, 18 seconds.

The Triathlon consisted of a half-mile swim in Oyster Bay harbor, a 15-Kilometer bike ride through Oyster Bay Cove and Laurel Hollow, and a 5-Kilometer run up to Planting Fields Arboretum and back to the finish line at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.

The Runner’s Edge-Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon was once again conducted under the auspices of the Town of Oyster Bay, with TOBAY Recreation Supervisor Diane Ramos serving as the town’s coordinator for the event. The Greater Long Island Running Club thanks Bay Constable Mike Rich and Theodore Roosevelt Parks Manager Scott Russo for their invaluable help, as well as Public Safety Commissioner Justin McCaffrey and his staff for their most important support.

The most generous sponsors who provided the wherewithal to make this event financially feasible were the Farmingdale running and multisport specialty store The Runner’s Edge; Brickwell Cycle and Multisport; Jonas Chiropractic; Steve and Lisa Kristel and their outstanding restaurants, Bo’s Kitchen and Bar Room in Manhattan, and South Edison in Montauk; Farmingdale Chiropractor Dr. Larry Lembo; and the Farmingdale law firm of Carman, Callahan and Ingham.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town Councilman Tom Hand, Town Councilman Louis Imbroto, Town Councilwoman Michelle Johnson and Nassau County Legislator Donald McKenzie were on hand to welcome the athletes and thank the volunteers; everyone appreciated their continuing support.

The main charitable beneficiary of the 2017 Runner’s Edge Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon is the Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay. Other portions of the proceeds go to the Waterfront Center of Oyster Bay, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the fight against blood cancers, and the Gerald Kaufman Memorial Fund dedicated to providing assistance to Long Island runners and multisport athletes in times of sudden financial need. The year’s event was once again dedicated to Kaufman’s memory, and race organizers were pleased to welcome his wife Arleen, son Michael, daughter Missy and granddaughter Brooke to the event this year.

—Submitted by the

Greater Long Island Running Club