Athletes Score In Town Triathlon

Long Island’s biggest multisport event, the Runner’s Edge-Town of Oyster Bay Triathlon, was held in Oyster Bay on Aug. 28, and athletes from the Massapequas were among the top finishers.

The triathlon, which is based in Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay, consists of an 800 meter swim in Oyster Bay harbor, a 15 kilometer bike ride through Oyster Bay Cove and Laurel Hollow, and a five kilometer run up to the Planting Fields Arboretum and back to the exciting finish at Roosevelt Park.

Award winners in the triathlon included Heather Riddiough of Massapequa Park, who took first place honors in the women’s 35-39 age group, Karen Conkling of Massapequa, who was the third woman in the 50-54 age group to cross the finish line and Lorraine Heuther of Massapequa, who earned first place in the women’s 60-64 age group.

The triathlon was once again conducted under the auspices of the Town of Oyster Bay, with event management chores being handled by the Greater Long Island Running Club.

—Submitted by Mike Polansky