Athletes Commit To Colleges

Massapequa High School celebrated the accomplishments of 14 student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level by hosting a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony on Nov. 9.

Parents, coaches, guidance counselors and administrators joined the students in the lobby to congratulate them on their achievements in Massapequa’s sports program and wish them continued success at the next level. Many of the athletes wore the shirts of their future schools. Committing to college teams were: Shane Gibbons, lacrosse at LIU Post; Daniel Golanski, baseball at SUNY Cortland; James Hall, lacrosse at Adelphi University; Tyler Hutchinson, soccer at University of Albany; Sal Ienna, lacrosse at Binghamton University; Alexandra Kanapes, field hockey at Adelphi University; Kyle Korwan, lacrosse at Furman University; Brendan Nichtern, lacrosse at U.S. Military Academy (West Point); Luke O’Mahony, baseball at LIU Post; Michael Peco, lacrosse at Hofstra University; Alessandro Sambone, soccer at Adelphi University; Jamie Smith, volleyball at Iona College; Kevin Van Vorst, track and field at Cornell University and Chris Wasson, baseball at LIU Post.

“It’s always great to see our student-athletes move up through the ranks and have the desire to continue playing at the college level,” said John Piropato, director of health, physical education, athletics and recreation. “It’s a proud moment for their families and the administration, and we are happy to help them celebrate this important day.”