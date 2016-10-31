Assault In Massapequa

The Seventh Squad is investigating an Assault that occurred on Sunday, October 30, 2016 at 2:10 pm in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a 17 year old male victim was playing basketball at the Field of Dreams Park located at 5660 Old Sunrise Highway when an argument ensued with another unknown player. The subject took out a small knife and stabbed the victim in his left upper arm. The victim punched the subject causing him to fall and was able to run home so he could dial 911 for police assistance. Seventh Precinct Police responded and transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The subject is described as being male, black, 20-25 yrs of age, stocky build, fade top hair style, dyed red hair color, clean shaven, cross tattoo on left forearm, black sweat pants, blue V neck T shirt, blue / orange sneakers. The subject may also have a black eye after being punched by the victim.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.