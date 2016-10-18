Aspiring Artists At Ames Explore Color

Ninth-graders at Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus channeled renowned artists like Claude Monet, Edgar Degas and Mary Cassatt as they created drawings using color layering.

Students in Beth Adler’s Studio Art class turned photographs of landscapes and objects into drawings using graphite and colored pencils. The young artists either used their own photos, or ones they found online. After making their sketch, they then used color layering to complete their drawings.

As part of the assignment, students had to make their drawings look different than the pictures, and Ms. Adler encouraged them to use their imaginations as they made their choices with color. The project merged two different art styles as students created contemporary drawings using impressionistic techniques.

Studio Art is the foundation course for advanced art classes offered at the high school’s main campus. Ames students can also take Studio Art 2, which focuses on digital media.