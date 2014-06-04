Artist Shares Her Vision

Ashley Danulevith’s parents knew their daughter was a well-rounded student with good grades and a knack for athletics, but they were surprised to learn the 14-year-old was nurturing artistic sensibilities just below the surface.

After her work caught the eye of an art teacher, the Massapequa Park resident and eighth-grader at Howitt Middle School in Farmingdale was placed in a ninth grade art class. Now, thanks to the inspiration gleaned from her art teachers, Danulevith plans to cultivate her talents through high school and possibly beyond.

“It is so important to have mentors,” said Danulvith, who counts Ms. Smith at Howitt and Ms. Snelling at Albany Elementary School as her major school mentors. “My teachers have helped me understand more about art and they’ve boosted my self esteem. That keeps me going from piece to piece.”

Danulevith’s parents, Tricia and Tom, said their daughter had very basic talent in elementary school; but once she hit middle school that basic talent became an extraordinary ability.

“This ability is something that is within her, in her soul,” said her mom, Tricia. “She is an all-around great student and she plays softball and swims, but then there is this art side to her that is just stunning.”

Danulevith’s mother said the young artist’s teachers have helped immensely in building her confidence. They have even encouraged Danulevith to place her work in art contests. Last year, Danulevith was one of only 50 students to have their work placed in a studio at the school, something the artist never expected.

And getting her work into the studio required focused, dedicated work. Danulevith works on her art at night, after she finishes her homework. She also takes time out during her lunch period to touch up pieces. For inspiration, Danulevith culls Pinterest and also looks to iconic artists like Leonardo da Vinci and works, such as Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

One of her most recent works, an eye-catching color pencil piece of a bird, took Danulevith more than three months to complete. For Danulevith, each moment within those three months was essential to capturing her artistic vision.

“I took my time with it,” she said, adding that she doesn’t name her pieces because she believes art should speak for itself. “The art department at the school really puts in the time to help the students.”