Artist Corner

Kira Lomele is a 17-year-old artist and senior at Massapequa High Sc

hool. She also attends the Long Island High School for the Arts (LISHA) where she is studying visual arts. Lomele was recently accepted in the Nassau County High School Student Juried Arts competition and exhibition, which will showcase student artwork through Nov. 27.

Lomele excels at all facets of academic artwork such as portraits, still life and figure drawing, but her true passion lies in animation and all things pop culture. She has also experimented with sculpture, cartooning and painting, having attended USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts for three consecutive years. She is still developing her own personal style combining classic techniques with influences gathered from animation and illustration. Her work draws the viewer into the subject’s emotions and expressions.

Lomele’s work has been displayed at the New York State School Board Association Conference in Buffalo as well as the Westbury BID Street Fair in conjunction with the Greater Westbury Council for the Arts. She has also conceived and painted a permanent mural at the Massapequa High School Ames Campus.

As a student at Massapequa High School, Lomele has been involved in the GSA, SADD, art club and National Honor Society of High School Scholars. At LIHSA, she was the main artist on a collaborative piece presented to Billy Joel as a thank you for his donation to help save LIHSA when it was in danger of closing last year. Her accolades continue with the honor of creating and implementing the show logo and Playbill cover art for a play at LISHA presented by the Roundabout Theater of NYC entitled Prospect High. Lomele has entered two pieces in the juried art competition at the Nassau County Art Guild in Port Washington, titled “Girl” and “Full Metal Still Life.”

Currently. Lomele is working on completing her final portfolio for college admissions. She is applying to School of Visual Arts, California Institute of the Arts, University of the Arts, Ringling College of Art and Design, Savannah College of Art and Design and Montserrat College of Art, studying animation.