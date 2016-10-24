Arrest In Massapequa

The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of an Amityville man at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

According to Detectives, on Oct. 19, at approximately 12:15 p.m. defendant Andrew Parrucci, 57, of Amityville was observed by the female victim, 39, in the Massapequa Preserve west of Lake Shore Drive just north of Jerusalem Avenue. The defendant aggressively walked towards the victim without any clothing on causing the victim to become alarmed. When an unknown woman on a bicycle was observed approaching the defendant ran behind the victim into a wooded area and disappeared into the heavy brush and the victim notified police. The investigation led to the arrest of defendant Parrucci at his home. He is charged with one count of Public Lewdness and will be arraigned on Saturday, Oct. 22, in First District Court 99 Main Street Hempstead.