Arrest In Massapequa

Major Case Bureau detectives are investigating a Bank Robbery that occurred on Friday, January 15, 2016 at 3:32 p.m. in Massapequa.

According to detectives, a male black and a female black entered the Bethpage Federal Credit Union, 6257 Sunrise Highway. The male subject approached a bank teller and passed a demand note as well as verbally demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, both subjects fled the bank and were last observed on foot westbound towards Willow Street.

The subjects were described as follows:

Male black, 23-25 years old, 5’11”- 6’ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark colored hat, a dark colored hooded jacket with red and white horizontal stripes, camouflage pants and red & white sneakers.

Female black, 23-25 years old, 5’2”- 5’3” tall with a heavier build. She was wearing a multicolored winter hat, black & white jacket, purple pants and dark colored boots.

During the Robbery there were nine employees and two customers present; none of whom were injured.

Major Case Bureau detectives from the Robbery Squad report the arrest of Shabril Maxwell, 21, of Copiague in connection with the above incident. Detectives located Maxwell at the Nassau County Correctional Facility, where he was incarcerated for an unrelated charge and was placed under arrest.

Maxwell is charged with second degree robbery, third degree robbery and fourth degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in First District Court, Hempstead on Oct. 19.

