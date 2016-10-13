An Award-winning Shutterbug

East Lake Elementary School student Christian Mollica knows how to capture the moment. The Massapequa School District is pleased to announce that the sixth-grader has been named a winner in the 2015-16 New York State PTA Reflections photo contest.

Mollica’s photo will be included in the third annual NYS PTA Reflections Art Roadshow exhibit, which begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 15 at Monroe 1 BOCES in Rochester. All artwork will remain on display for public viewing through Oct. 28.

This year’s contest theme was “Let Your Imagination Fly.” Mollica’s picture was of his dog dressed up as Harry Potter. The student said he has been interested in photography for two years, and loves taking pictures of people and animals.

“Christian is a model student inside the classroom and outside the classroom, and his talents were on full display in the PTA Reflections contest,” said East Lake Principal Thomas McKillop. “We’re very proud of his submission and his accomplishment.”