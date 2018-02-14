An Administrator Of Excellence

John Piropato, director of health, physical education, athletics and recreation for the Massapequa School District, has been a force of change in the sports community. And now, the district administrator is being recognized for his efforts, as the recipient of the Athletic Administrator of the Year Award for Chapter 8.

Piropato will be presented with the award at the annual NYSAAA Roy O’Neil Conference Awards Banquet in Saratoga on March 16. The award, which is given by the New York State Athletic Administrators Association, is presented to a member in good standing of NYSAAA who has made an outstanding contribution to athletics over the years and has worked tirelessly on behalf of student athletes.

“It’s a great honor, I’m flattered,” said Piropato. “I’m proud to represent Massapequa with this award. I love the school district and the community and doing all I can for the kids.”

This is Piropato’s 11th year in the Massapequa School District and his 31st year in education. He began his career as a physical education teacher and coach. The SUNY Cortland graduate holds certifications in school district and athletic administration.

He serves as president of modified athletics and is a member of Section 8’s Executive Committee and Athletic Council, as well as the Championship Philosophy, Boys Basketball, Baseball, Girls Basketball Seeding and Nominations committees.

His tenure at Massapequa has been marked by progress. Piropato is directly responsible for recent improvements to the district’s sports facilities and the building of three state of the art fitness centers, the construction of turf fields for multiple sports at the middle and high schools, and the design of a baseball and softball complex.

Thanks in part to his leadership, the Chiefs have won more than 50 County Championships, 14 Long Island Championships and six New York State Championships. Aside from the numerous academic awards and acknowledgements as teams applying good sportsmanship consistently, Massapequa has received seven NYSPHSAA School of Distinction awards and was presented with 2013-14 “Kerr Cup,” an honor bestowed by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Piropato and his wife Stacy, a teacher and coach for the Brentwood School District, reside in West Islip with their three sons, Joseph, Christopher and Matthew.

He will also be recognized locally by the Athletic Administrators of Nassau County at its Todd Heimer luncheon in June.