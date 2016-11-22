Ames Leads The Way With Active Minds

Massapequa High School’s Ames Campus has launched the first chapter of Active Minds, Inc. at a public high school in New York State. The organization is the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to utilizing the student voic e to raise mental health awareness.

The goal of Active Minds is to promote a dialogue about mental health issues and educate students about available resources in and around the community. Although this organization is typically found on college campuses, two staff members at Ames heard about it and gained approval from Massapequa School District administrators, along with support from the Massapequa Takes Action Committee, to pilot the student club on a high school level.

Social worker Kim Hession and guidance counselor Courtney Mollura have generated great interest among the ninth-graders at Ames, as they felt strongly about creating a positive culture at school and in the community by reducing stigma and encouraging others to talk about mental health and wellness effectively.

In the chapter’s first year, students organized a “Laugh More, Stress Less” Campaign aimed at increasing awareness of the stressors teens face and the impact stress has on health and wellness. In addition, students used the children’s book “Flower and Bubbles” by Allison C. Siegel to create a powerful lesson on relaxation and coping with difficult emotions for kindergartners at the adjacent Lockhart Elementary School. Other events and activities included participating in Adelphi University’s “Voices Guiding Choices” substance abuse prevention summit, and a Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

The ninth-grade students who started the Active Minds chapter have now moved on to the main campus and are continuing their work under the leadership of school social workers Joanne Waters and Diane Marascia. Current ninth-graders continue to keep the chapter running strong at Ames with a long list of activities and events already in progress.