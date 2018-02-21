Eclectic Americana At American Beauty Bistro

Right in the heart of Massapequa is a delightful tapas bar and restaurant that not only serves great food, but offers classic cocktails and has a dozen craft beers on tap to boot. Open since 2016, American Beauty Bistro takes American cuisine to a new level with a menu as eclectic as the décor. Surrounded by red roses, pinup girls and art reminiscent of Monet and de Kooning, visitors are treated to a decadent dining experience.

The wide-ranging options on the small plates menu make it tough to choose. You may wind up playing table Tetris with all of the small plates you couldn’t resist ordering, starting with the Three Cheese Mac. “Just like mom used to make” the menu claims. Unless your mom was a five-star chef, I suspect it’s even better. Cheddar, gruyere and Swiss round out the cheeses, complemented by bacon and a breadcrumb topping to make this a sinfully delicious dish.

Balance it out with some veggies—roasted cauliflower and crispy Brussels sprouts. These aren’t your grandma’s Brussels sprouts. The leaves are separated enough to brown and crisp up individually. They’re served with pimentón, aka paprika, and pickled red onion, which brings the sharpness of vinegar to make this one of the most flavorful items on the menu.

1 of 14

Other small plate options include house-made ricotta, spicy chicken wings, blackened shrimp and grits, mini tarts, empanadas and peanut butter rock shrimp, which has a Thai chili and ginger zing.

American Beauty Bistro also offers quite the array of meats and cheeses, with spicy, sweet and savory selections. They cater to their vegetarian and gluten-free customers by marking items clearly on the menu.

In addition to daily soups and specialty salads, the restaurant also has entrées, including several appetizing burgers, chicken, fish and mussels dishes. The braised short rib is a standout. Dressed with roasted root vegetables and a red wine reduction, the tender savory dish is fit to be served at any French bistro.

On weekends, American Beauty Bistro is open early for brunch and late for drinks. The menu is to die for—you’ll want to return again and again.

With beautifully executed dishes, an excellent playlist and exceptional service, American Beauty Bistro is a gem of Massapequa.

American Beauty Bistro is located at 24 Central Ave. For more information, visit www.americanbeautybistro.com or call 516-590-7477.