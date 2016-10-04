Oyster Bay Town Councilman Anthony D. Macagnone (center) recently attended the third annual Adopt-A-Battalion Fundraiser Dinner, which was held at the Seaford American Legion Hall. Adopt-A-Battalion (AAB) was founded in 2004 by Jack Parker, of Massapequa Park after his son, Major Timothy Parker, who was stationed in Iraq, shared with his father that many of the Marines in his battalion were not receiving mail or packages from home.

Jack Parker answered this need by creating Adopt-A-Battalion which shipped care packages to our troops deployed to Iraq and in Afghanistan. The packages contain donated personal items such as baby wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries, sunscreen and snacks such as granola bars, beef jerky and coffee singles.

In addition, included with each package were books, recent magazines and stationary items, as well as cards and letters from school children and citizens thanking veterans and returning servicemen and woman for their service and sacrifice. On hand for the Fundraiser Dinner with Councilman Macagnone were from left, Adopt-A-Battalion Executive Board member Brian Parker, Nassau County Legislator James Kennedy, New York state Senator and guest of Honor Michael Venditto and Adopt-A-Battalion President Richard Olson.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay