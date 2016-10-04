Adelphi Medical Results Forum

Adelphi University will host How to Interpret Your Medical Results, a free forum which aims to help those who attend to better understand their medical records, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The forum will be sponsored by the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Program, in collaboration with the Northwell Health Care Institute.

“We feel that when people know how to read their records, they are better advocates for their health,” said Erin Nau, the educational coordinator at the Adelphi Cancer Program.

The speaker at the forum will be Dr. Mitchell A. Adler, chief medical informatics officer for Northwell Health Physician Partners, which is the health system’s ambulatory network. Adler oversees the ambulatory electronic health record (AEHR), also known as Allscripts TouchWorks. Before coming to Northwell, Dr. Adler was a founding partner of the Murray Hill Medical Group (MHMG).

The forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Adelphi University’s alumni house. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call 516-877-4325; email breastcancerhotline@adelphi.edu; or register online at www.breast-cancer.adelphi.edu/au_event/how-to-interpret-your-medical-results. Those who are unable to attend the forum can livestream it at www.youtube.com/aubreastcancer.