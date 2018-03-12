AARP Volunteers Lobby Local Senators On Advocacy Day

Concerned citizens and AARP volunteers spent three days intensely lobbying local New York senators to support Secure Choice, a bill that will make it easier for workers to save for retirement.

The group started with a visit to Senator Carl Marcellino (R-5th District), then paid visit to Senator John Flanagan (R-2nd District), Senator Kemp Hannon (R-6th District) and Senator Elaine Phillips (R-7th District) to explain the importance of the bill for the 3.5 million New Yorkers who are not able to save for retirement through their workplace.

The bill creates a self-sufficient retirement savings program in the form of an automatic enrollment payroll deduction IRA, and establishes an administrative board responsible for promoting greater retirement savings for private sector employees in a convenient, low-cost and transferable manner.

