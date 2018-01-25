A Show Of Appreciation For Law Enforcement

Police officers spoke about their roles in the community as Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District marked Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Jan. 9.

The guests included officers from the Nassau County and New York City police departments. Students were asked to wear blue as a show of support. Police officers discussed their jobs, showed some of the equipment they use and answered a wide range of questions during their classroom visits.

Many children wore paper hats designed to look like the real caps police officers wear. They also made cards to present to the uniformed guests. Members of the Student Council presented officers from the 7th Precinct POP unit with bags of candy to bring back to the station. Each piece of candy was symbolic, such as Life Savers for the roles as first responders and caramel for helping people get out of sticky situations.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is a national initiative sponsored by C.O.P.S.—Concerns of Police Survivors. This was the second year that Unqua has taken part in it. “This is a day designated to let law enforcement officials know that we recognize the importance of their jobs and that we appreciate all that they do for our community,” said Assistant Principal Patricia Quinn-Hendry, who coordinated the program. “There are many ways that a school community can show its support for our police officers.”

—Submitted by the

Massapequa School District