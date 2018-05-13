A Partner In Education

North Massapequa resident recognized by Nassau BOCES

Edward Stella, an automotive technology teacher at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech and in the Adult Career and Technical Education program, was recently lauded as one of the most devoted supporters of public education on Long Island. The North Massapequa resident was among 16 honorees to receive the 2018 Nassau BOCES Education Partner award, bestowed annually on individuals and organizations whose impact on public education in Nassau County can be measured in tangible ways.

Nassau BOCES created the awards program to recognize those who share its mission of ensuring a successful, challenging, caring and safe environment that enables students of all ages and abilities to achieve their maximum potential. These outstanding individuals and organizations have made strides in accomplishing key educational goals embraced by Nassau BOCES, such as ensuring student success.

There is no question about Stella’s commitment as an educator. He arrives early to school each morning and can often be found staying late to grade papers, prepare lessons and improve his instruction to include the latest automotive trends and the most up-to-date technology. He raises the bar for his students and inspires them to take on the challenge. With his encouragement, they take pride in what they do, and his graduates often stay in touch with him, informing him of their progress and accomplishments, and thanking him for the positive impact he has had on their lives.

Stella has a more than full-time job teaching high school, yet he makes time to teach adult students in the Career Support and Adult Evening programs. He works tirelessly to help improve the automotive program at Barry Tech, collaborating with automotive centers and dealerships, as well as Snap-On Tools—the current industry standard—in order to help transform Barry Tech into the East Coast’s first Snap-On Automotive High School Training Center.

Stella regularly devotes his personal time to visiting dealerships and auto shops to promote the Barry Teach automotive program, securing internships and employment prospects for his students. As a member of the Barry Tech Site Based Management Team, he contributes to the enhancement of curriculum and instruction throughout the school. He routinely communicates with parents to inform them of their children’s achievements and to discuss areas where they might improve.

“I love coming to work every day,” Stella said of his life as an educator. “Helping my students to succeed also helps the industry, and it’s something that has always made me proud. Former students will call me up or stop in to see the shop, say hello and speak to the current students. They tell me how the classes actually helped them to pass their ASE certifications and how it helps them in today’s workforce.”

Hundreds of educators from across Long Island gathered to honor Stella at the 12th Annual Education Partner Awards Gala, held earlier this month by the Nassau BOCES Educational Foundation.

“Edward Stella has made a huge impact on his students and colleagues at Barry Tech,” wrote his award nominator. “Everyday he demonstrates just how much he cares about their well being and their future. Mr. Stella was born to be a teacher. No child is left behind in his classroom, and his students respect and value his opinion. He consistently gives 110 percent to his profession and inspires all those around him to do the same. He is the epitome of educational excellence.”