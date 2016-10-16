A Mass Quantity Of Science

Erasers, glue sticks, pencils and boxes of crayons were among the items that became part of a scientific study in Keith Lambert’s sixth-grade classroom at Unqua Elementary School in the Massapequa School District on Oct. 11.

As part of a lesson that incorporated both science and math, students learned about mass and matter. Each group was tasked with finding the mass of 10 ordinary objects found in a classroom. Their tools were balance scales and gram weights, which included metal weights in various increments and one-gram colored blocks.

After placing an object on one side of the scale, the students had to add or subtract weights until both sides were even, then record their findings. Lambert said the purpose of the project was to teach them about the difference between mass and weight, and how to collect and organize data.