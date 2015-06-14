A Hero Honored

The loss of NYPD officer Brian Moore numbs the Massapequa community

Those driving down Hicksville Road in Massapequa last week were met with a sea of blue. Residents displayed iconic blue bows in support of the NYPD and in memory of Officer Brian Moore on lampposts, doors, bushes, mailboxes and cars. Local businesses including Pappalardo’s Pizza Cove, The Amish Craft Barn and even the Plainedge Public Library, proudly hung bows on fences and telephone poles.

On the evening of May 4, a mere few hours after the 25-year-old passed away from a shot to the head two days before, family, friends, teachers, colleagues, and residents gathered on the Plainedge High School football field for a vigil. Purple and black bunting was hung from Moore’s 105th precinct in Queens. Flags at government buildings and local schools will be flown at half mast until June 2.

The New York Mets wore NYPD baseball caps and observed a moment of silence during their May 5 night game. Facebook Tribute pages dedicated to Moore popped up overnight, garnering thousands of page views and posts. Major news outlets including CNN, TIME and all local news channels were dedicated to the coverage. Hashtags of #MooreMatters, #BlueLivesMatter and #PlainedgePride were trending on Facebook and Twitter for days.

Laurie Logan ran out of blue bows last Tuesday afternoon. The Flowers By Edwards owner donated blue bows and 40 rolls of ribbon to Plainedge High School, Moore’s alma mater.

“We started making them on Sunday—the day after he was shot—and after word got out from News12 that we were giving out ribbons, we had a line out the door,” said Logan, who is also a Plainedge graduate and went to school with Moore’s father. She provided the bows for the vigil on the football field the night of Moore’s passing.

“Customers and residents have been overwhelmingly grateful to us,” said Logan, who does not charge for the bows. “Some people wanted to make a donation to the shop or buy us lunch, but we said no. We wanted to do this and we’re just happy to be able to do something.”

The Massapequa flower shop is located on North Broadway, just a few blocks from the Moore’s home, which was guarded by police officers and patrol cars in the days after his death. Several large flags have been staked in the front lawn.

“We also donated plants and baskets to the family,” said Logan. “Brian’s uncle came in the other day and thanked us for everything we have done. The family was truly moved.”

Flowers By Edwards now has a sign in the window that says, “Sorry, we are out of ribbons.”

But that hasn’t stopped people who still want something blue to display in honor of Moore.

“We have five different wholesalers, even one in New Jersey, and we are completely out of ribbon,” said Logan. “A woman brought in a blue tablecloth and asked us to make a bow out of it,” she continued, adding that the shop is more than happy to create a bow out of anything blue that customers bring in.

Logan would like to extend her gratitude to her staff, her customers and to the community who have been so supportive. She would also like to acknowledge that several other shops in the neighboring towns of Plainedge, Massapequa, North Massapequa and Massapequa Park have also shown their support for the NYPD and send their deepest condolences for the now Detective Moore’s family.

According to published reports, on the day of his funeral, NYPD Commissioner William Bratton posthumously promoted Moore to the rank of detective, holding up a badge at the altar of St. James Roman Catholic Church.

“With great honor and great sadness, I posthumously promote Police Officer Brian Moore, shield 469, to Detective First Grade of the New York City Police Department,” said Bratton, before a roar of applause resounded throughout the church.