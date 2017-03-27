A Hand In His Own Arrest

A Pennsylvania man’s injuries from his own attempted burglary helped police identify and arrest him in Massapequa Park.

According to detectives, 911 received a call for a broken window at Arlo Drug Store, 1022 Park Blvd. Upon arrival, officers were able to review surveillance video and observed an unknown male subject break the rear window with a metal bar on Tuesday, March 7 at 3:40 a.m, The suspect was unable to enter the store. The video also showed the same male subject break a second window with his fist, next door at Bacaro Italian Tavern, 1020 Park Blvd. The subject was unable to gain entry to the tavern.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 911 received a call for a male with an injured hand in front of 125 Front St., Massapequa Park. After an investigation, it was determined that the injured male, identified as Steven Fitzgibbon, 26, was responsible for the attempted burglaries at the above locations. Fitzgibbon was placed under arrest at Nassau University Medical Center at 3 p.m. without incident.

Fitzgibbon is being charged with two counts of third-degree attempted burglary and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned on Wednesday, March 8 at First District Court, Hempstead.