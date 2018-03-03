A First Time For Everything

Seaford High School’s new Science Olympiad team made an impression at its first competition with a first-place finish in the Small Schools category.

The young scientists took part in the regional competition at Wantagh High School on Feb. 3, which featured 48 teams from 20 high schools. The 13 students from Seaford entered into several different events testing their science mettle including written tests and hands-on challenges.

Max Newman and Jessica Kofod finished fourth in Write It, Do It. In that event, one student had to write a description of an object and how to build it, and his or her teammate had to construct the object from the description. Britney Sirota received special recognition in the helicopter event, in which she built a rubber band-powered device.

“It was a great experience and it was great to see other schools come together for such a nice scholastic event,” said Jessica, a 10th-grader. “We’re excited to go back next year.”

Science teacher Mary Simons, the club’s adviser, said that students spent all of January preparing for their inaugural competition. She commended the group for their hard work and competitive spirit.