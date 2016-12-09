KOC Maria Regina Council: Caring For Children, Feeding The Hungry

On Nov. 30, the Knights of Columbus Maria Regina Council in Massapequa hosted a sandwich-making event organized by past Grand Knight John Rollin s. Altogether, over twenty members and their families volunteered their time to make over 300 sandwiches to be donated to the Mary Brennan Soup Kitchen in Hempstead.

For the Christmas season, Maria Regina Council also participates in the “Adopt a Family” program at Maria Regina where the Knights fund and purchase all the presents for two families in need at the parish to make their Christmas holiday memo rable and collect new donated toys for distribution to several local charities in their annual toy drive. The Knights continued their charitable ways by donating their time to the community at the annual Children’s Christmas Party. Past Grand Knight Frank Cox, his wife Marie, and their family, who organized this event, drew in donations from various businesses in the area. Friends and families turned out where children received Christmas presents, dinner, and even a free magician’s show, all in the spirit of giving. In addition to helping a seminarian along in his journey to priesthood, Frank and his family have run this event over the past decade to help support the Knights of Columbus Maria Regina Council’s charitable efforts.

Since the summer, the Maria Regina Council has donated hundreds of hours of its time. Besides the former events, the Maria Regina Council had hosted nearly a half dozen food drives raising thousands of pounds of foods to donate to community churches for families in need in Farmingdale, Massapequa, and Seaford. Speaking on the Council’s charitable ways, Grand Knight Kevin Fitzpatrick said “we donate our time and money to our community to make a difference. Each and every day our goal is to make our communities better one step at a time.”

The Maria Regina Council always welcomes new members. Those interested in helping their community and joining the Knights can do so by calling Grand Knight Kevin Fitzpatrick at 516-434-0820.

-Submitted by Mike LiPetri